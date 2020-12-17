'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah' Star Nidhi Bhanushali Shares Glimpses From Ladakh Trip

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali took to Instagram to share glimpses of her Ladakh trip from January 2020. The actor uploaded a video where she is walking on a frozen river in Ladakh and a picture of herself standing amidst the snows. Nidhi Bhanushali's photos are generally about the places she travels to, and her Instagram is full of memories from her tours. The post was shared by the actor on December 17, 2020, and garnered a lot of comments from fans and travel lovers. Check out the video shared by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah actor on her official Instagram handle to find out her travel adventures.

Nidhi's Ladakh Trip from January 2020

Out of Nidhi Bhanushali's travel videos, the Ladakh trip video is one where the actor is having a merry time singing and "walking on water". In the caption added by her, she mentions that the song she is singing makes her feel like "channelling her inner BeyonceÌ". She is walking on a tributary of river Zanskar in the valley named after the river itself. The river is frozen and it is surrounded by cliffs and waterfalls everywhere in sight. The picturesque location appears to come to life when the actor sings the song and trudges forward in the direction of the river's mouth.

Nidhi keeps walking on with a stick and continues singing. She has also attached a picture to the post where her face is all red and puffy because of the cold. Her gloved hand is directed at her face and she is grinning in excitement. She is wearing a green coat, black gloves and a grey beanie.

Fans' Reactions to the Post

Looking back to her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans commented on the post and expressed that they miss seeing her as 'Sonu' on the show. They called her "beautiful" and also appreciate the scenic aesthetics of the valley behind her. They expressed curiosity about visiting the valley because of the pretty wintry blossoms. The post was overflowing with hearts and fire emojis in just a couple of hours.

