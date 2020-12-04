'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Nidhi Bhanushali Enjoys Scenic Mountain View; See

After visiting the holy Golden Temple, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s former actor Nidhi Bhanusali is now enjoying the chilly weather of Himachal Pradesh. On, Thursday, December 3, she took to Instagram, to share a picturesque view of a mountain top. As she enjoyed the scenic beauty, the actor was accompanied by her dog and family.

Nidhi Bhanushali’s enjoys a scenic view

The actor shared a slew of stunning pictures, in one of them, she can be seen gently caressing her dog’s forehead. Nidhi sat at a hilly end as she embraced the mountainous view ahead. In another photo, the actor has captured the changing hues of the never-ending sky, which also appeared as the backdrop for her quick family photo.

In the still, she leans on her mother, as all of them smile warmly looking at the camera. The Bhanushali family has covered themselves up with furry coats and sweaters to protect themselves from the chilly season. While sharing the pictures, Nidhi wrote,

Hey baby, oh mama I’ll take you to the top!!

Today’s been a #therollingstones kinda day.

ALSO READ| When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Goli Revealed Nobody Liked Nidhi Bhanushali

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, fans of the young star swarmed her comment section with heaps of praises. While some called it ‘cute’, others found it ‘beautiful’. Fans also weren’t behind to appreciate the family picture shared by her. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting on her post:

ALSO READ| TMKOC's Nidhi Bhanushali Stuns Netizens With Her Bikini Avatar In An Underwater Selfie

Previously, the actor also gave a sneak peek of her visit to the Golden Temple. In the clip shared by her, the actor was seen donning a white dress which had black embroidery done all over it. Using a nose ring as an accessory, the young star kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup. Check out the stunning video shared by her:

ALSO READ| Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali Visits Golden Temple, Shares Glimpse

Nidhi Bhanushali aptly knows how to stay connected with fans on social media. She rose to fame for her role as Sonu Bhide in the Sab TV’s longest-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As of now, the actor keeps engaging with fans through her Instagram handle and keeps them updated about her whereabouts.

ALSO READ| Nidhi Bhanushali's Drastic Transformation Is Sure To Leave Fans Surprised; See Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.