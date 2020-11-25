Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali Visits Golden Temple, Shares Glimpse

On November 24, 2020, actor Nidhi Bhanushali took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself at the Golden Temple. She dropped a shining star in the caption. As soon as she posted the video, her fans were quick to like and flood the comment section with love and red hearts. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi played the role of Sonu in the comedy-drama.

Nidhi Bhanushali's video from her visit to Golden Temple

Also read: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Goli Revealed Nobody Liked Nidhi Bhanushali

In the video, Nidhi looked beautiful wearing a black embroidered white dress with a nose ring. She kept her make-up minimal with nude-coloured lipstick and eyeshadow. Nidhi is often praised for her fashion and her stylish red carpet looks. Her fans admire her style statement as she often nails her Indian as well as western outfits. In her recent post, Nidhi turned ‘water baby’ as she shared an underwater selfie while flaunting her multicolour bikini. In the picture, she kept her hair loose while diving into the pool. She wrote, “XOXO” in the caption.

Also read: Nidhi Bhanushali's Drastic Transformation Is Sure To Leave Fans Surprised; See Photos

The actor often stuns her fans with her bold and beautiful looks on social media. Nidhi recently went to Goa and shared lovely pictures that went viral as soon as she uploaded them. In one of her Goa posts, Nidhi wrote, “I had so much fun painting this wall!!! Thankyou so much @monster__of_rock”. Many of her fans dropped fire emoticon and red heart in the comments.

Also read: TMKOC's Nidhi Bhanushali Stuns Netizens With Her Bikini Avatar In An Underwater Selfie

Making most of her time in Goa, Nidhi posted pictures as she went on to explore the beaches and did water activities. In one post, the actor is seen relaxing while sitting on the pillow swing. She wore a white sleeveless top and had her hair tied in small braids. She captioned the picture, “Tequila sunsets by the water”. Her co-actor Hasmukhi commented, “Caption… deadly combination… And the pic glamour level 1000! Rise and shine always” with red heart and kissing emoticons. Responding to her comment, Nidhi dropped several hearts. A user, complimenting her beauty, wrote, “Hot and gorgeous” with heart-eye emoticons. Another user wrote, “All the time favourite”.

Image Source: Nidhi Bhanushali Instagram

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Gookuldhamites Chipped In To Boost Popatlal’s Morale

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.