Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Video Featuring Gogi Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most loved television sitcoms. Sometimes referred to as TMKOC, it is one of India’s longest-running shows and is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma by Taarak Mehta. However, a video clip from the same series has been making rounds on the internet. The video has left netizens laughing their heads off. Soon after its release by Filtercopy, the video clip was jam-packed with comments and reactions from fans. Take a look at the funny video.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s viral video ft Gogi

The video featured three clips of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma episodes. In the first clip, Sonu complained to Bhide that Gogi is upset because Goli told him that he’ll grow up to be a pilot. However, Bhide tells them that he will grow up to be a doctor or an engineer to which Gogi replied that he wants to be a truck driver.

The second clip featured a part of the episode where Bhide asked his students if they had any questions. Gogi replied to that by saying Bhide uncle. Irritated Bhide tells him not to call him uncle. Confused Gogi asked his friends if he should call him only Bhide.

The third clip showed all the students distracted in the middle of the class. They were gathered on the floor when Bhide notices them. He asked Sonu what’s wrong to which she replied that her eraser was on the floor. When he began to question everyone else they said they were helping each other. However, when it came to Gogi he asked Tapu what should he answer to the question. Check out the video that will surely make you laugh:

More about Samay Shah aka Gogi

Samay Shah also known as Gogi is everyone’s beloved character on the show. In an interview with a news portal, Gogi opened up about his struggling days. In the interview, he revealed that things were quite different when he joined the industry. There was a time when he actually slept on the floor. However, the dream of owning a house kept him going. He further revealed that in 2017 he purchased his house in Mumbai and currently lives there with his family.

