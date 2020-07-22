'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' SPOILER: Lockdown Track To Create Trouble For Jethalal

The much-awaited show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to entertain their fans and the viewers from July 22. Amid all the reports about the shooting schedule of the show, recently, a leading entertainment portal gave a sneak peek into the upcoming episode. The report stated that the upcoming track in TMKOC will have a lockdown connection.

READ | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Mandar Takes Selfie With Co-stars, Munmun Jumps In

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler alert

Interestingly, the report further added that the COVID-19 angle will create a 'big' problem in Jethalal's life. Jethalal will again fall in trouble as Bapuji will be going missing amid the lockdown. Jethalal and everyone in the Gokuldham society will be worried after learning that Bapuji is not in society.

READ | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Resumes Shooting, Makers Reveal Date Of Show's Return

Jethalal will be extremely anxious, as Bapuji is nowhere to be seen amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. All the Gokuldham society members will start looking out for Bapuji within the society but in vain. The report further added that Jethalal and others will feel that they should go outside the society and try to search for Bapuji; however, they will realise that society gates are locked because of Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

READ | CBSE Results: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Sonalika Joshi Proud Of Daughter's Marks

Meanwhile, Bhide will try to calm Jethala and insist him to once check the Gokuldham society thoroughly. But Jethalal will think Bapuji is quite capable of going out if he has made up his mind. Worried Jethalal will decide to break the lock of the society gate and go to search for his father. It will be interesting to see how Jethala will balance between being a responsible son and a citizen amid the lockdown in TMKOC.

TMKOC resuming shoot details

Earlier, Asit Kumarr Modi said in an interview with a leading news portal that the makers of the Sab TV show are in no hurry to get back to the sets. The producer stated that the makers of TV serials are not in the race to see who resumes shooting first or who will air fresh episodes first. Elaborating about the same, Asit Kumarr Modi said that the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has to ensure that everyone is safe.

Interestingly, TMKOC is one of the highest TRP gaining shows. Reportedly, even during the nationwide lockdown period, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was just the next most-watched after Ramayan and Mahabharat. Talking about airing new episodes of TV serials, daily soaps such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 4 among many others have begun telecasting fresh episodes. Producer-actor JD Majethia and Deven Bhojani also resumed the shoot for Bhakarwadi.

READ | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Shoot Resumes, Director Says 'be Ready To Laugh Again'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.