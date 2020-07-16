CBSE Results: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Sonalika Joshi Proud Of Daughter's Marks

Education boards all over India are announcing the class 10 and 12 results. Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actor, Sonalika Joshi, recently shared her daughter's board results on Instagram. She also wrote that she feels like a proud mother over her daughter's achievements.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonalika Joshi proud of her daughter

Sonalika Joshi, who plays Madhavi on Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah recently took to her Instagram account to announce her daughter's class 12 board results. Her daughter has passed with flying colours scoring a 93% in the exams. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "PROUD PROUD PROUD TO BE HER MOTHER ðŸ’ƒðŸ’ƒðŸ’ƒ...12th result.......KP IT UP GundababuðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°..God bless you ...ðŸ˜ŠðŸ™".

Sonalika Joshi also posted an adorable photo with her daughter. The photo seems to be taken at home and the proud mother wrote 93% over the photo. Take a look:

Also Read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Dilip Joshi Opens Up About Shooting Amid COVID-19

Recently, Balbeer actor, Anushka Sen also shared her results on Instagram. Despite a busy work schedule, she managed to score a good 89.4%. Take a look here:

Also Read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Resumes Shooting, Makers Reveal Date Of Show's Return

In other news, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah has resumed shoots and new episodes will be up soon. Sonalika Joshi had also taken to her Instagram to post pictures from the sets. Adding a hilarious caption to a post, she wrote, "Not in opration theatreðŸ˜œ ðŸ˜€...she is my cuteðŸ˜˜ CHHAYATAI (Hair department Head)...Getting ready As MADHAVI after long time to make you laugh....Once again God given us This Great Opportunity ...just GrabbingðŸ˜ŠðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™". Take a look:

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast: A Look At Dilip As Jethalal, Disha As Daya & Others

The rest of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have also resumed shooting after staying at home for almost 116 days due to the lockdown. The new normal on sets entails everyone wearing masks and other protective gears to stop the spread of Coronavirus infection. The sitcom will begin airing from July 22, 2020.

Also Read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Confirms Resumption Of Shoot

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on several families living in a housing complex. Almost everyday one or the other gets stuck in a tricky situation. Whenever one faces a problem or the whole society for that matter, they get together to find the solution for it. Directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Harshad Joshi, Dheeraj Palshetkar, Malav Suresh Rajda, the sitcom casts Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Neha Mehta, Bhavya Gandhi and others in important roles.

Also Read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Shoot Resumes, Director Says 'be Ready To Laugh Again'

Also Read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Shoot To Resume Soon; Director Shares A Glimpse Of Set

Also Read: When Saroj Khan Made A Cameo In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' And Choreographed A Dance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.