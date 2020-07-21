'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Mandar Takes Selfie With Co-stars, Munmun Jumps In

On Monday evening, Mandar Chandwadkar aka Mr Atmaram Bhide of Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashmah shared a selfie with his co-stars Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and Amit Bhatt (Bapuji- Champak chacha). While the trio was all smiles on the sets of TMKOC, what stole the show was Munmun Dutta's expression. As seen in the picture shared by Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta photobombs the selfie from behind. As soon as Mandar Chandwadkar's Instagram post was up, fans shared excitement to watch the stars on screen again.

Mandar Chandwadkar's post

Meanwhile, recently, Munmun Dutta also shared a video and gave a sneak peek into how shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah looked like amid the pandemic. The video sees Dutta's face covered with a cloth, whereas the rest of the crew members are also masked. Munmun wrote, "In the middle of the scene.. little sneak peek into my workday.. this is the new normal. #workmodeon #workmode #tmkoc #worklife #shootlife."

Recently, actor Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) opened up to a news portal and talked about being back on the sets after a good long break. Dilip stated that the team is shooting with a maximum of four actors per episode. Talking about how the makers have cut down on the crew members, Joshi added that the team has tweaked the script and limited the story to interactions between fewer actors.

As per the new post of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the new episodes of the serial will air from July 22, 2020. On sharing the announcement, the makers wrote: "Bohot he zyaada miss kiya na aapne hume? Usse bhi kahi zyaada humne aapko miss kiya! Lekin ab intezaar ki ghadi durr nahi, kyunki 22nd July se hum lekar aa rahe aapke liye #TaarakMehtakaooltahChashmah ke ekdum naye episodes! Toh taiyaar rehna, khushiyoon ka pitaara buss khulne he wala hai! 22nd July, date yaad rakhna!! #TMKOC".

As soon as the announcement was made, fans gushed to express excitement. Many wrote about their favourite characters and wished to see them on screen soon. A fan wrote, "Will surely watch. Was missing the show for days now."

