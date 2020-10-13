'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' Written Update Oct 12: Jethalal & Bhide At Loggerheads

Sab TV's sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television. After premiering in July 2008, TMKOC recently completed 3000 episodes at the small screens on September 24, 2020. Take a look at the written update of the latest episode, which aired on October 12, 2020.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update Oct 12

In Taarak Mehta October 12 episode, Bapu Ji looks at Jethalal taking a tray of teacups to the other room instead of them and notices a worried Jethalal. After asking, he tells Bapu Ji about his rising worries regarding his shop and his business. He expresses thinking about the re-opening of his shop, while Bapu Ji consoles him and asks him to not worry.

Later, after taking a sip of the tea made by Jethalal, Bapu Ji expresses strong disliking towards it and states that it neither has chai masala, nor pudina. He then taunts his son of being a procrastinator and asks him to visit the market and get everything at once, instead of asking Abdul to get it for them.

On the other hand, Sonu also notices Bhide being tensed and thus asks him the reason behind it. A hesitant Bhide tells his daughter about the drawbacks of online classes. He states that students are not serious during the lectures while their parents are also asking him for a discount. Thus, Sonu asks her father to go on a ride on Sakharam to take a break.

Later, Jethalal spots Bhide in the compound of their society and requests him to take him to the market on his scooter (Sakharam). However, Bhide refuses to go with him as he doesn't want to put Sakharam at risk during the lockdown. While Jethalal continues requesting him, Bhide stays firm with his decision.

Within some time, Sodhi spots the two having an argument and asks them what they were doing in the compound. Jethalal tells him that he needs to go to the market while Bhide states he is just taking a stroll. Then, an envious Jethalal taunts Bhide as his business is at halt while a teacher's work, in a way, remains intact.

He also goes on to add that he wishes he had been a teacher. Thus, an enraged Bhide makes them understand that it's not easy to become a teacher after Sodhi and Jethalal take his profession lightly, considering it is easy to teach kids. Later, Bhide leaves in rage from there amid their conversation.

