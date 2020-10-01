'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Neha Mehta Tried Making Comeback On Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Neha Mehta has been in the headlines lately for her exit from the entertaining television show. In an interaction with Koimoi, producer Asit Kumarr Modi revealed that Neha Mehta had recently made an attempt to make a comeback on the show. He was of the stance that such a comeback was not possible since they had already cast another artist for the role of Anjali Mehta. He also threw some light on the issues that resulted in the exit of the much-loved actor.

Neha wishes to come back on TMKOC

The producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asit Kumarr Modi recently spoke to Koimoi, opening up about the exit of Neha Mehta from the show. The actor recently tried coming back to the show but was not encouraged since the team had already cast another actor for the role of Anjali Mehta. He said that everything is done now and the replacement has been made. The artist who plays the character currently also does a good job so it is not possible to remove them.

Asit Kumarr Modi also revealed that they tried to reconcile with the actor right after her exit. He said that they tried to contact the actor a lot after they received a letter from her in April or May, speaking about the difficulty in doing the show. However, the actor did not revert to them until August 10, even though the team had started shooting on July 10, 2020.

Asit Kumarr Modi also spoke about how they tried to explain the situation to her as they have high regard for the actor. He said that the artist performed really well in the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He believed it is his job to keep the team united because they are all a family and when one of them leaves, it is upsetting in many ways. However, if someone does not wish to be part of the show, there is nothing that he can do.

The producer also threw some light on the speculations about Neha Mehta’s grievances. He was of the stance that small problems keep arising on the sets but people must not keep those in their hearts. He said that Neha Mehta did not wish to let it go and there was nothing they could do about it.

