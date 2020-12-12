'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update Dec 10: Tapu's New Plan For Pizza Party

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dec 10 episode begins with Tapu trying to convince Dadaji to oppose the Bhide's circular. Dadaji doesn't agree with Tapu. Goli calls Tapu and tells him that he desperately wants to eat pizza. Tapu calls his entire Tapu Sena in society compound. Everyone discuss 15 days of quarantine plan. Pinku comes up with another idea. He suggests a safe restaurant to eat pizza.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' written update

Everyone agrees. Tapu Sena marches to Bhide's house to convince him to remove the 15 days lockdown. However, before they could reach to Bhide, the latter comes there. Bhide almost catches Tapu Sena talking about their pizza party plan. Desperate Golu spills the beans but Tapu tells Bhide that he just misspoke it. Tapu tells Bhide they want to go to the nearby park. Tapu Sena asks for his permission.

They try to convince him but they fail. Seeing Pinku inside the compound, Bhide questions him how he came inside. Bhide starts looking for Abdul. The latter says he might have come in when he was distributing circulars. Tapu Sena convinces Bhide to let Pinku visit the society. Bhide agrees. Taarak Mehta invades their conversation. He tells Bhide that Anjali is already out. Bhide tells him we can get her inside.

Goli goes crazy for eating pizza. He tries to run outside the society gate. Tapu, Gogi, Pinku and Sonu try to hold him. Abdul sees them and tries to catch Goli run out of the society gate. Abdul questions Goli why he wants to go out when Bhide has strictly prohibited to do so. Tapu covers for Goli and says they all just a bet.

Everyone returns back to the clubhouse. Sonu tries to calm down Goli. However, she fails. Goli tells it was all her father's fault. Goli forces Tapu to make a plan and get him a pizza. Tapu makes a plan. He says they will convince Abdul and get the pizza delivery inside the society. They also convince Sonu to help them. She agrees.

