'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide & Madhvi Strike A Pose For A Photoshoot; See Pic

TV show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who essays the character of Bhide on Monday took to his social media handle and shared a picture, featuring his reel-life wife Madhvi, played by Sonalika Joshi. Interestingly, in the photo, the reel-life couple was seen posing for the camera with smiling faces. Giving the context of his picture-post, Mandar wrote a short caption, which read, "Not bhide and madhavi but mandar and sonalika...photo shoot for some product". [sic] Scroll down to take a look at Mandar Chandwadkar's latest Instagram post.

Bhide & Madhvi pose for a photoshoot

Within a couple of hours, the picture-post of the 44-year-old actor managed to garner an overwhelming response from his fans and followers. A handful of netizens went gaga over the on-screen couple while a few flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. On the other side, Sonalika was also quick to respond to it as she wrote, "Yes Great Memories", along with a grinning face emoji.

A peek into Mandar Chandwadkar's Instagram

Interestingly, Mandar is an avid social media user as he keeps sharing the details of his whereabouts. A few months back, he made headlines as his Instagram account got hacked. To inform about the same to his fans and followers, he made a video, which was shared on the media feed of his co-actor Palak Sindhwani, who plays the character of Bhide's daughter Sonu. On the other hand, the actor's recent Instagram post is also an awareness video about a "new method of hacking".

Meanwhile, the media feed of Mandar's handle also features numerous BTS from the set of TMKOC. A few weeks back, when the sitcom completed 3000 episodes, he also shared a couple of pictures from the celebration. In his caption, he wrote, "Lots of gratitude to all the lovely audience who have been watching our show sincerely.. lil late to put up these pics as my account was not active... but better late than never. Once again thx a lot". [sic] The slideshow-post of Mandar also featured his co-star Dilip Joshi and producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

(Promo Image: Mandar Chandwadkar & Sonalika Joshi Instagram)

