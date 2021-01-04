'TMKOC' Actor Ambika Ranjankar Hits Back At Troll Who Told Her 'dub Ke Marr Jaa'

On January 2, 2021, TMKOC fame Ambika Ranjankar took to her Instagram handle and shared a screenshot to hit back at a troll. In the screenshot picture, a netizen can be seen trolling her by saying, ‘Jaa dub ke marja re chullu bhar pani me (Go, commit suicide)” with laughing emoticons. In the caption, Ambika wished her fans a Happy New Year while also responding to the troll in a positive way. Many of her fans extended their support in the comments section.

Mrs Haathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah hits back at troll

Sharing the screenshot, Ambika wrote, “I wish you a very happy New year and loads of healing. To wish someone with so much bitterness on the very first day of the year I can only imagine how much pain you must be in… ‘#speakupwhentrolled’, ‘#stoptrolling’ I hope your friends don’t see this post” with a praying hands emoticon. In the picture, Ambika also exposed the troller’s Instagram ID and wished him healing.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, Ambika’s fans showed their support and dropped positive comments. Malav Rajda commented, “Imagine the pain his parents must be having for raising a son like him…”. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal wrote, “Love u ambu… Well said” with a praying hand emoticon and kissing face emoji. Nirmal Soni too commented, “Bimar hai ye Bahot bimar (he is sick) @hasmukhi”.

Fans' reaction

A fan commented, “I pity his family… get well soon mamu… tag him and write get well soon… munna bhai formula”. Another one complimented her, “Well said mam… u r awesome… We all love h” with a heart. A user wrote, “Happy new year mam… Lots of respect for you… Thanks for entertaining us from so many years… God bless you mam”.

Another user commented, “What type of people are these? Where is the basic moral? What they don’t realise that the time and effort they are putting in trolling can actually be used for their own betterment. Stay strong we do come across people like these”.

Responding to the support she received, Ambika commented, “Thanks for all your support, love and suggestions…. But I truly and sincerely wish this guy heals from his pain and whatever the reason for him to comment like this… God bless him” with a red heart and praying hands. Ambika is an active Instagram user and openly talks about her thoughts and opinions. She is popular for her roles in Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar, Dosti Ka Naya Maidan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Image Source: Ambika Ranjankar's Instagram

