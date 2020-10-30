'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Samay Shah Attacked By Goons; Video Goes Viral

Actor Samay Shah of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was recently attacked by a bunch of goons outside his apartment in Borivali, Mumbai. The CCTV footage from his apartment was recently released on the internet and his fans have been quite concerned about his well-being. The actor’s mother revealed in an interaction with Spotboye that it wasn’t happening for the first time. A bunch of men would hurl abuses at the young actor with no apparent reason or explanation.

Samay Shah attacked in Mumbai

Actor Samay Shah was attacked by a bunch of goons right outside his house on October 27, 2020. The actor revealed details about this attack through his official Instagram handle and later, also stated that he has registered a complaint with the Borivali police. Through the post, Samay Shah stated that the man entered his building randomly and abused him for no apparent reason. He also threatened to kill him before storming out. Samay shared a snip from the CCTV footage of his apartment and clarified that he wanted people to know about this, in case something happens to him or his family.

The CCTV footage is now being shared across social media handles to spread awareness about the man and the incident. Have a look at the CCTV footage here.

Samay Shah, who is famous for playing the character Gogi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also spoke to entertainment portal Spotboye about the entire incident. He said that his family has been experiencing a lot of stress due to this situation and have also registered a police complaint. His mother said that they had similar experiences three times in a row. Since they stay on the first floor, his mother also saw the abuser who was not alone but with a bunch of people who had the same intention. She also narrated how they tried confronting the man who had no response to give. He would simply continue abusing and threatening the family. Samay Shah and family have been hoping for a befitting response from the police as they are under tremendous stress.

Image Courtesy: Samay Shah Instagram

