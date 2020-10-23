'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Spoilers For October 23: Where Is Bhide?

In the previous episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans saw society members break into a fight. Jethalal and Popat said many things to Bhide and so did Iyer. In the end, Champak Chacha had to come down to resolve the matter and all was well. Now, in the new episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans will see the Navaratri celebrations unfold. This will be yet another task for the dedicated society manager Bhide. But where has he gone?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler

The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will start with a meeting being called by Bhide. This all starts when Abdul and Bhide see each other while running errands. Abdul inquires about the Navratri celebration and Bhide realises that he needs to think about how to go about with the celebration. Thus, he sends Abdul to everyone's house and fixes a meeting. Bhide wants to discuss the proceeding of the celebrations as there is still the danger of the pandemic. He also wants all the society members to address their concerns so that they all are able to find a safe way to celebrate the festival.

At the given time of the meeting, all the society members are seen on their balcony, but not Bhide. Fans would have noticed that Bhide is always the first person to arrive at society meetings. But he is not here. Where is Bhide? Did he run into some trouble or he is late with no reason? Reports indicate that Jethalal might snatch this opportunity to cause a ruckus. This shall only be revealed in today's episode.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast

Take a look at the fun-loving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast:

Dilip Joshi plays the character of Jethalal Champaklal Gada

Disha Vakani plays the character of Dayaben Gada

Bhavya Gandhi plays the character of Tipendra Jethalal "Tapu" Gada

Amit Bhatt plays the character of Champaklal Jayantilal Gada

