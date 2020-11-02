'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Tanuj Mahashabde Would Like To Marry By 2021

Actor Tanuj Mahashabde, known for his role as Mr Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently talked about his wedding in an interview with Jansatta. The actor also talked about his friendship with Munmun Dutta, his on-screen wife, and about the love he received from fans. Read ahead to know more about the actor's wedding:

Tanuj Mahashabde's wedding

Tanuj Mahashabde started his interview by addressing his role in the hit sitcom. Tanuj started off by mentioning that he knew that fans loved the pair of Iyer and Babita in the show but in real life, he and Munmun were very good friends. He also added that both he and Munmun were very professional. As far as marriage is concerned, the actor stated that he would like to get married by 2021.

In another earlier interview with Jansatta, the actor had talked about all the love he had received for playing Mr Iyer in Taarak Mehta. He started off by mentioning that he was a very emotional person and that he was very grateful that people were watching the show. He further added that he wouldn't have been in his position if the show hadn't existed and also thanked the producers of the show. Finally, on the topic, the actor added that he just wanted to continue his work and entertain people as much as he could.

The actor then stated that in real life, he wasn't even from South India and had only gotten the role due to his colour. He finally added that he had learnt a lot from the show and was very thankful for everything.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that comes on Sab TV and is one of the longest-running shows on TV. The show premiered on July 28, 2008, and has so far completed 3000 episodes. The Tarak Mehta cast is seen as follows:

Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada

Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal Gada

Bhavya Gandhi as Tipendra "Tapu" Jethalal Gada

Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Jayantilal Gada

Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta

Neha Mehta as Anjali Taarak Mehta

Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer

Tanuj Mahashabde as Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer

