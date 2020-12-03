Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Becomes Yahoo's Most Searched TV Show; Dilip Joshi Reacts

One of the longest-running sitcoms in the history of Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) proves to be a fan favourite till date as the Dilip Joshi starrer bagged the top spot on Yahoo's 'Most Searched Films and TV Shows in 2020'. The Sab TV show beat the likes of The Kapil Sharma Show and even Ramayan and Mahabharat to become the most searched television show on Yahoo this year.

After the big news broke, a humbled Dilip Joshi took the opportunity to thank fans for their unhindered support and expressed garnering 'only and only love' from the audience.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update Nov 30: Popatlal Leaves The Society?

Dilip Joshi reacts to 'TMKOC' being the most searched show on Yahoo

On December 1, 2020, Yahoo's most searched films and TV shows in 2020's list was released and the internet was taken by storm to realise that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has bagged the top spot on the list. While TMKOC becomes the most searched TV show on the list, it is followed by Star Plus' Mahabharat and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara on the second and third spots, respectively.

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Pens Heartmelting Note As Son Ardaas Turns 1

As soon as the annual list was released by Yahoo, the sitcom's lead actor Dilip Joshi rejoiced and thanked fans on Instagram. The 52-year-old took to his Instagram story to share the news and wrote, "So happy to hear this!". He added, "We could be 'the most searched' but we have 'found' only and only love from you all. Thank You (sic)" followed by a red-heart emoticon.

Check out Dilip Joshi's Instagram story below:

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali Visits Golden Temple, Shares Glimpse

Meanwhile, Bollywood films of this year including Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3, Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D and Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi also made it to the list with the sixth, eighth and ninth spots. The only web-series that made it to the Yahoo's annual list this year in the Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mirzapur. Furthermore, one of the highly-loved comedy talk shows, The Kapil Sharma Show attained the fifth spot on the list whereas Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Ramayan beats the talk show and sits at the fourth spot on the Yahoo annual list.

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Gookuldhamites Chipped In To Boost Popatlal’s Morale

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.