Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Gookuldhamites Chipped In To Boost Popatlal’s Morale

Snippets from the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have surfaced online. The carousel of images shows that the Purush Mandal have left their sodas behind and are speeding towards Gokuldham Society. In the series of images that you will see below, one can notice that upon receiving some news from the store vendor, the team of 5 left their comfort zone and started galloping towards the famous on-screen society.

Also Read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Dilip Joshi Speaks About Story Of His Show

Here are the images from the upcoming episode:

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Dilip Joshi Reveals Why "aae Paagal Aurat" Got Banned

One can perhaps speculate that the emergency could possibly have something to do with Popatlal. As is well known to the viewers, Patrakar Popatlal quite recently lost his job as the editor of Toofan express. And now, without a job or a steady source of income for that matter, his chances of getting a suitable bride have become quite slim. Patrakaar Popatlal lost his job as a result of the ongoing COVID 19 crisis, the effects of which could be felt throughout the show.

Also Read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Tanuj Mahashabde Would Like To Marry By 2021

All the members of the Taarak Mehta cast could feel the effects of the global crisis. While some characters opened their establishments for the first time in months, people like Popatlal, for whom their occupation was a matter of pride, are feeling the emotional turmoil of being ousted.

Also Read: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Munmun Joins YouTube After Contemplating For 5 Years

The upcoming episode will see Patrakar Popatlal (played by Shyam Pathak) attempting to get back up on his feet after being encouraged by his Gokuldhaam boyband. Popatlal will also be seen getting help from Taarak Mehta in order to make his resume and eventually handing them out to anyone and anybody that manages to catch his sight. The whole theme of the upcoming episode is going to be that of maintaining a positive outlook towards life, not crying over spilt milk and get back up no matter how many times life throws a curveball at you.

Taarak Mehta cast

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has an impressive roster of cast members. But the likes of Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt and Mandar Chandwadkar are amongst those who appear regularly on the show. The show returned to television after a hiatus of four months on July 22nd. As of now, the count of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episodes stands at somewhere a little north of 3000 episodes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.