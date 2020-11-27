Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Pens Heartmelting Note As Son Ardaas Turns 1

On November 27, 2020, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja Rajda took to her Instagram handle and shared several adorable pictures of her son Ardaas. Baby Ardaas Rajda has turned one and ‘newborn mother’ Priya has been embracing her motherhood at her best. Priya expressed her happiness in the caption as she wished him Happy birthday on her social media handle. Fans also filled the comments section with wishes and heart emojis.

Priya Ahuja Rajda wishes her son Ardaas 'Happy 1st birthday'

In the picture, Ardaas can be seen playing cheerfully with a cake. In the first few pictures, he is dressed in a white t-shirt and red short pants while in others he is been draped in a blue coloured unicorn bath towel. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash’s Rita reporter Priya also shared a family photo where the family is seen twinning together. Dressed in all-white outfit, she looked beautiful, on the other hand, her husband Malax Ahuja wore a white shirt paired with blue denim. Ardaas is seen wearing a white tee and blue dungaree, holding Doraemon's stuff toy in his hand. The family also had their pet doggo in the family picture.

Priya, wishing her son Happy 1st birthday, further wrote, “I love u to moon n back m that’s the only emotion that matters as few words can’t describe my love for u” with a red heart. She also gave credits to the photographer Rashmi Shetty and the baker Telladream Bakery & Patisserie. Many of her fans went gaga over the photoshoot pictures. Her co-actor Sunayana Fozdar commented, “So cute. Happy bday god bless him” with a heart-eye face emoticon. Palak Sindhwani who plays Sonu in TMKOC wrote, “look at him, so adorable, Happy 1st birthday aaru!” with a red heart.

On August 27, 2020, Priya shared another series of family pictures celebrating nine months of young Ardaas. She wrote, “9 months in n now 9 months out. How time flies!!”. She further thanked the photographer, decorator and stylist for making the photoshoot special. Many of her fans congratulated her and wrote lovely comments on the post.

Priya Ahuja Rajda married TMKOC’s chief director Malav Rajda, who is a renowned Gujarati director, on November 19, 2011. The couple announced their pregnancy during the festival of Janmashtami and welcomed their first baby Ardaas on November 27, 2019. The duo is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of their personal and professional lives.

