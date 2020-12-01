'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update Nov 30: Popatlal Leaves The Society?

The episode begins with Bhide coming home. The secretary of the society seems frustrated on an issue that has been bothering him for quite some time. He speaks to himself and recalls being irritated with Popatlal and his antics. Madhavi soon enters the scene and gets him a glass of water to calm him down.

However, Bhide does not seem to care much and is furious with Popatlal. Madhavi tries to reason with her husband and tells him that Popatlal has lost his job and thus now is the time for them to show some sympathy towards him. She makes Bhide realise that he has been harsh on him despite knowing Popatlal is going through a major crisis due to the loss of his job. Bhide calms down and feels bad for the way he treated a friend at such a crucial time. He thanks Madhavi and heads out to apologise to Popatlal.

Bhide Reaches Popatlal's house

Popatlal can be seen weeping in the corner of his house. He feels sad and begins to question himself as to what he will do now that he has no job. He wonders how he will manage to make ends meet without money and suddenly hears someone knocking at the door. He goes to open it and encounters Bhide standing on the other side. He taunts Bhide asking if he has returned to scold him a bit more. He asks if he is not satisfied with the last scolding he gave him. Bhide bows his head down and says he has no grudges against him and hugs him mid-sentence.

The dilemma continues

Popatlal is calmed after the interaction with Bhide; however, he tells him that despite his noble gesture, he knows he cannot work in the pickle business like he was doing earlier. The men of Gokuldham meet and decide to search for a suitable job for Popatlal. They call various companies only to find out that most of them are shut due to the pandemic. Popatlal notices how hard everyone tries to find him a job and thanks God for bringing him to a good society filled with kind-hearted individuals.

Popatlal goes missing

After several attempts, the men decide to take a break and sit near the soda shop. Bhide speaks about how bad he feels for Popatlal and says that he hasn’t seen him in a while. Sodhi too realises the same and says that he tried his phone but it did not connect. They get worried and meanwhile, Iyer happens to come across a letter on Popatlal's door. Iyer reads the note and is shocked and informs everyone that Popatlal has left the society.

