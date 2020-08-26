TMKOC New Cast: New Actors Roped In To Step Into The Shoes Of Neha Mehta & Gurcharan Singh

The popular sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently lost two long time cast members. Both Neha Mehta and Gurcharan Singh decided to quit the show and move on to different projects. Due to these major exits, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has now roped in two new cast members to replace Neha and Gurcharan. These two actors will soon feature in the upcoming episodes of the show. Here is a look at the two TMKOC new cast members.

Taark Mehta new cast members join to replace Neha Mehta and Gurcharan Singh

The two new cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri. The two actors will slip into the shoes of Neha Mehta and Gurcharan Singh. Balvinder Singh Suri will play the role of the new Sodhi, while Sunayana Fozdar will feature as the new Anjali.

The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revealed that they selected the two new cast members after various rigorous rounds of auditions. The actors even went through mock shoots so that they could fit into the roles of Anjali and Sodhi. Both actors will make their entry into Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah during the Ganesh festival special episode. Below are some details about Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri.

Sunayana Fozdar

Sunayana Fozdar is a TV actor who has featured in a few popular shows. She made her debut as a TV actor in the popular Star Plus show Santaan. Other shows that Sunayana Fozdar has featured in include Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Humse Hai Liife, Qubool Hai, and Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein. She will play the new Anjali in TMKOC.

Balvinder Singh Suri

Balvinder Singh Suri has worked as both an actor and a TV producer. A few shows that he has acted in include Pyare Mohan, Poster Boys, and Love Kaa Taddka. Balvinder Singh Suri also worked as a producer for Mini Punjab. He will play the role of new Sodhi in the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

[Promo from Balvinder Singh Suri and Sunayana Fozdar Instagram]

