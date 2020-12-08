Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's Instagram Account Hacked

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ambika Ranjankar who plays Hasmukhi Hathi recently shared a post regarding Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's Instagram account. She informed that Jennifer's Instagram has been hacked. Read on to know what happened to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's Instagram account.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's Instagram account hacked

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's Instagram account has been hacked. Her co-star Ambika Rajankar took to her Instagram to inform Jennifer's fans. She informed that Jennifer, who plays the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi, is trying to resolve the issue by reporting her account on the social networking site. Ambika wrote that if anybody receives any direct messages on Instagram from that account, they should ignore it. She also asked Jennifer's fans to keep patience and pray that she gets back her account successfully.

Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have commented in numbers on Ambika's post for Jennifer. They seemed shaken after reading about Jennifer's account. Some of them wrote that they will be praying for her account. They also thanked Ambika for informing them. Jennifer's account is currently private and Instagram is working on it. The bio of her official account reads as 'Official Instagram Support Channel Mrs Jennifer. If there is an important development about your account, you will be notified through this channel.'

Image source: Ambika's Instagram account

Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal?

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal plays the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She plays a Parsi woman who has gotten married to a Sikh man. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Halla Bol in 2008 and later Airlift in 2016. Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, she was also seen in Colors' Naagin in 2015.

Image source: Still from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

More about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a part of Indian households for more than 12 years now. Most of Taarak Mehta's cast has remained the same over the years. The cast currently features Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Raj Anadkat as Tapu, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Janubhai Mehta and many more. The show is widely popular among Indian viewers.

