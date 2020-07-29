Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mr Sodhi Aka Gurucharan Singh Quits Show?

Various media reports are claiming that Gurucharan Singh, who played Mr Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has finally quit the show. These rumours had emerged a few weeks back, but back then they were quashed by the makers and producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, these rumours are once again in the spotlight as many think that Gurucharan Singh has already quit the popular Hindi sitcom.

Gurucharan Singh reportedly quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

According to a report from a news portal, Gurucharan Singh has already quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and he will no longer play Mr Sodhi. Moreover, the report claims that Gurucharan Singh did not resume shooting after the lockdown. Further, the report claims that the actor Balwinder Singh Suri has been asked to take over the role of Mr Sodhi in future episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Balwinder Singh Suri is known for playing a noteworthy role in the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. According to reports, he is being considered for the role of Mr Sodhi after Gurucharan Singh's departure from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, none of these reports are confirmed nor denied by the actors or showrunners. Gurucharan Singh is yet to make a comment on his alleged departure from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The producers and makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have also not commented on this new report. Balwinder Singh Suri, who will reportedly take over the role of Mr Sodhi, has also remained silent as of now. Longtime fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will know that this is not the first time Gurucharan Singh has quit the show.

Back in 2013, Gurucharan Singh quit the well-known sitcom. He touted creative differences as the reason for his departure from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, he later rejoined the show and reprised his role as Mr Sodhi. Mr Sodhi happens to be one of the most popular characters on the show, so if these rumours are true, replacing the actor for Mr Sodhi could be a difficult task for the showrunners.

