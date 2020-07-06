'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Co-stars Palak Sidhwani & Raj Andakat Are Not Friends?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Palak Sidhwani who plays the role of Sonalika Bhide in the popular show, recently revealed that she is not friends with her co-star Raj Andakat aka Tapu. However, Palak reportedly said that she does share a cordial relation with him. Palak Sidhwani, in the interview with an entertainment daily, revealed that there are 80 people on the set, and it’s not necessary to be friends with each one of them.

Palak Sidhwani on her & Raj Andakat's bond

Talking about her and Raj Andakat's professional relationship, Palak said they share a professional relationship and there’s no fight as such. Sidhwani further revealed it’s just that she gets along with Samay (Gogi), Kush (Goli) and Azhar (Pinku) more, but that doesn’t change the fact that Raj and she share a cordial relationship and he is her working partner, asserted Palak.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most liked and watched serials on television. The huge cast of the show has etched their names in the hearts of fans ever since its inception. Along with characters like Sonalika Bhide and Tapu, there are many more characters in the show like Jethalal, Daya, Babita, Iyer, Baapuji, Popatlal among others who have become household names in the television industry. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars on Sab TV.

A week ago, director of the show, Malav Rajda took to his Instagram and shared glimpses from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As seen in the pics, a team of eleven people, all masked, can be seen gesturing a thumbs up. Director Malav Rajda is all smiles, as he poses for a portrait on the sets of TMKOC. He wrote, "JUST A VISIT TO THE SETS...

Friends shooting has not started yet...BUT HOPEFULLY, IT WILL SOON....no dates decided yet."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah commenced in the year 2008 and ever since then, has been receiving pouring love from the audience. The serial chronicles the daily life of different families, with different cultures, who live together in a society with peace and solidarity.

