Nagpur Police Share 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Inspired Meme To Raise Awareness

Amid coronavirus crisis, Nagpur Police make sure that posts spreading awareness about the pandemic are regularly dropped on social media. Following the protocol, they have now shared an advisory post that urges people to follow one of the important precautionary measures – wearing masks. However, giving a hilarious twist to it, they have used Jethalal Champaklal Gada from popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to convey the message.

Whether you are going to gokuldham society or gada electronics, please wear a Mask wherever you go.#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/PGGB9cziqg — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) June 9, 2020

'Awareness campaign'

The photograph which was posted earlier today features Gada asking people what is their problem in wearing masks. Sharing the post, the police department has asked users to wear a mask wherever they go. Since shared, the post has received nearly 1,000 likes and 500 comments. While many people have dished out jokes, many others have lauded the police for their efforts.

@NagpurPolice seems to be the Taarak Mehta of Awareness Campaigns on Twitter! 👏🏻😀 — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) June 9, 2020

Jo log mask naak aur muh ke niche pehen rahe hai unke liye bhi kuchh bana dijiye. — Gagan Agrawal (@GaganAgrawal02) June 9, 2020

This is next level of awareness 👏 — Shreyas Jaronde (@snjaronde) June 9, 2020

Nice Strategy — Kshitij Landge - Kadam (@KshitijLandge) June 9, 2020

A few days ago, a hilarious meme citing the character ‘Majnu Bhai’ from the movie 'Welcome' on the Nagpur Police’s official Twitter handle has triggered laughter on the internet. Urging people to remain vigilant and avoid movement in crowd, the police department posted a still from the 2007 film Welcome wherein Majnu Bhai, Anil Kapoor, says "Tum log bhi chalo na mere saath". Nagpur Police conveyed that this is what people did not have to do amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Further, they advised people to continue compliance with the stay-at-home orders in order to save lives and curb the cluster transmission of the virus.

Nagpur Police wrote in the caption of the meme saying that when a single person can do the essential shopping per household, don't be a Majnu for your friends. Twitter users lauded the sense of humour of the police and called the meme “apt” for the situation.

