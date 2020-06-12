Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka Prays That Government Alters Shoot Rules

Ghanashyam Nayak, who plays the popular role of Nattu Kaka in the hit TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently said in an interview that he would die if he is not allowed to act. The actor was commenting on the ban on senior citizens and children from being on the set. The actor is almost 75 years old and has revealed that he will act no matter what.

Ghanashyam Nayak is one of the seniors in the Taarak Mehta cast. He is almost 75 years old and healthy to begin shooting the show. Ghanashyam Nayak, who plays Nattu Kaka, mentioned in an interview with a portal that according to the producers of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he is still very much a part and will resume acting as soon as the production begins. He added that as an artist it is his duty and passion to work and that he will die if he doesn't work.

Praying that the government lifts the ban

The actor said that the idea of not being able to work makes him sad and that even though he is quite old, he is fit to continue work. Ghanashyam Nayak also said that even if they begin work as soon as tomorrow, he would show up at the sets to start working. He ended the interview by adding that he was praying that the government gives him the green light to shoot.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a popular family TV show that airs on SAB TV and is one of the longest-running Hindi shows. TMKOC cast includes kids and senior citizens and with the new government ban, it seems bleak that the show could resume filming.

TMKOC revolves around a bunch of different families living in the same society called Gokuldham Co-operative Society. The main focus of the show is the Gada Family which consist of 4 people - Jethalal Champaklal Gada played by Dilip Joshi, his wife Daya played by Disha Vakani, Jethalal's father Champaklal Jayantilal Gada played by the veteran actor Amit Bhatt and Tapu played by Raj Anadkat. The show usually starts with a minute problem that gets solved by the end and also lets its viewers off with a good moral.

