When Saroj Khan Made A Cameo In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' And Choreographed A Dance

Bollywood dance choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in the wee hours on July 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. The television industry is mourning the loss of the veteran choreographer. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Dilip Joshi shared a picture with Saroj Khan and called it ‘one of the most memorable moments'. It has been reported that Saroj Khan did not just appear on the popular show but also choreographed one of the dances.

ALSO READ: Choreographer Saroj Khan Passes Away In Mumbai Due To Cardiac Arrest

According to reports, Saroj Khan choreographed Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, as well as his on-screen wife Daya, a.k.a Disha Vakani’s dance. In one of the episodes, Saroj Khan appeared on the show to judge a dance competition of the Gokuldham society. In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani danced to the song Julie Julie. Saroj Khan had termed the pair’s performance as a ''fantastic entertainer''.

One of my most memorable moment... on set of TMKOC.. R.I.P Sarojji...🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wzEs15LwHc — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) July 3, 2020

After Saroj Khan’s death, Dilip Joshi shared a picture of himself with the choreographer to pay tribute to her. In the tweet, the actor is seen beaming at the camera while holding Saroj Khan’s hand. Apart from making a short cameo in the show, Saroj Khan has also judged many dance reality shows. She has judged Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as well as Nach Baliye amongst others.

ALSO READ: Saroj Khan's Death: Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute To Legendary Choreographer

Saroj Khan passes away

The cremation services took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. The 71-year-old dance choreographer was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Saroj Khan started complaining about having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done and her tests had come out negative. On June 24, a source close to the family told news agency PTI, that she is doing better and will be discharged soon.

ALSO READ: Saroj Khan's Death: Nimrat Kaur Pays Heartfelt Tribute To 'genius Who Immortalised Stars'

''She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two''

In a career spanning over four decades, Saroj Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs. The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri Dixit from Kalank in 2019.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Saroj Khan's Death: Sunny Leone Pays Tribute, Recalls Brief Interaction With Her

ALSO READ: Saroj Khan's Death Leaves John Abraham And Abhishekh Bachchan 'heartbroken'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.