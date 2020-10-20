'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Babita Becomes 'Menaka' For Husband Iyer

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is coming up with a brand-new episode featuring Babita and Iyer’s distinct avatars. As everyone is tired of staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Iyer is overthinking why have scientists not delivered a vaccine yet. So, he decided to meditate until the truth comes out and he hears about the cure for coronavirus disease. Here is how Babita tries to cope up with his eccentric behaviour in the latest Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode. Read on:

Babita turns into Menaka for husband Iyer

Babita and Iyer, like others, have been tired of staying at homes during the pandemic. However, Iyer has been thinking about why scientists could not find a vaccine for coronavirus yet. So, he decided to meditate for knowing the truth. Moreover, he pledged not to budge until the news for COVID-19 cure comes up.

In the latest Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode, Babita and Iyer are not behaving like normal couples. Iyer asks Babita not to disturb him in his meditative state. While he had spent the last few months overthinking about coronavirus pandemic, Babita cannot understand his abrupt decision to meditate. She also tries to explain to him that it would not result in the discovery of a cure, which goes in vain. However, when it becomes evident that Iyer is quite serious about his meditation, Babita plans to distract him. She feels concerned about her husband, who has not eaten anything in days. So, Babita plans to use Menaka’s idea for breaking Vishmitra’s concentration.

Though she tries to give her best, Babita cannot believe her eyes, witnessing the depth of Iyer’s meditation in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode. But, will she be able to make him realise how futile is his notion for coronavirus vaccine? Check out Babita and Iyer’s unique looks in the photos below:

Taarak Mehta cast

Fans can watch Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV. Taarak Mehta cast consists of Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha, Tanuj Mahashabde, and Munmun Dutta, among others. Neela Telefilms production is one of the longest-running shows in the country.

