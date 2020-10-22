'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update October 21: The Fight Ends

In the last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans saw a fight happen between the society members. Popatlal and Jethalal both accused Bhide of not doing the society work properly. Finally, in the end, Champak Chacha had to come and resolve the entire issue. Read ahead to know what took place in the next Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update Oct 21

The latest Taarak Mehta episode starts with Champak Chacha scolding everyone who was fighting. First, he is seen scolding Bhide for getting angry on his wife. He tries to make Bhide see how stupid his bickering was and realise that his wife is not to blame. He also scolds Tarak and mentions that he is disappointed with his behaviour.

In the next shot, Jethalal gets to know that Iyer wants to go back to his village. He gets concerned that if Iyer leaves, so will Babita. He gives Iyer many reasons as to why he shouldn't shift back to his village. He also adds that his wife would find it really difficult to work in the felids as well.

Tarak starts laughing as he knows how Jethalal feels about Babita. Finally, a happy environment comes back again into the society premises. Everyone starts apologising to each other naturally and even Iyer mentions to Jethalal that he won't leave. Jethlal gets very happy about this Then all the society members start apologising to Champak Chacha and he adds that everyone in the society must be grateful that they lead a very comfortable life. Everyone agrees.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episodes

Then all the society members return to his house. Tarak is seen in a very good mood and also hums a poem to his wife. His wife seems really pleased as well. Anjali adds that she thinks they all are truly gifted. By the end of the episode, everyone is seen happily settled back into their homes. The Navratri festivities will also soon begin and all the society members reminisce about last year's celebration. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Sab TV's Instagram

