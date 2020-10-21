'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update October 20: Bhide & Jethalal Fight

The new episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah features some fun instances and fights. Fans see Jeethlal and Popat fight with Bhide over various things. Read ahead to know what took place in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah October 20th episode.

The October 20 episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah starts with the continuation of Popat's fight with Bhide. The two are seen having an aggravated banter with each other. This, in turn, invites the entire society's attention. Fans then see Iyer come down from his house to sort the matter but even Iyer ends up siding with Bhide.

The banter continues for a while before even the lead cast member Jethalal comes down to see what is happening. Jethalal sides with Popatlal and the four start having an even more intense fight. As seen often, when Jethalal and Iyer clash, they seem to make matters worse.

In the middle of the fight, Iyer mentions to Jethalal that he is responsible for a lot of things going wrong in the society as well. Jethalal takes this personally and responds with cruel words. Jethalal and Popat then start fighting loudly and mention that all things wrong in the society are only due to Bhide and as he is the society manager, he is to blame.

Bhide then gets offended and resigns from his post as the society manager. Other society members, who have come down, ask Bhide to not take Popat and Jethalal so seriously and add that he is a good society manager. Bhide then gets angry with Tarak as he always takes sides with Jethalal. Tarak tries to defend himself and mentions that what Bhide said is not true.

Dr Hathi also comes down and adds to the fight. He mentions that all the problems have broken out because of him and they should stop fighting. Finally, Champak chacha comes down and says that they are all wrong. He sings a song and explains to everyone that fighting is useless.

