Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Jethalal Convince Iyers Not To Leave Gokuldham?

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has a new twist going on. The Iyers are planning to move back to their village and Jethalal is evidently not okay with this development as he desperately tries to list the difficulties of living in a village. Read on to know more details.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah latest update

Last night, that is the October 20 episode of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah saw Jethalal loose calm in an unseen way. As the world is in lockdown mode due to the COVID pandemic, Iyer announces that he can’t take the stress of staying indoors anymore and is planning to move back to their village home. This fact doesn’t do well with Jethalal as he is in utter shock and starts listing the disadvantages of staying in a village.

The residents of Gokuldham society are all getting bored staying home for any longer and not going out of the house is really making them uncomfortable. They are all in their balconies and discussing this topic when Iyer mentions that he is seriously considering moving back to his village. He further expresses that the couple will move to their village and that he will take up farming to earn.

Jethalal is in shock as he hears this and really uncomfortable with the thought of Babita not being a part of the society. He is desperate to convince Iyer against this and mentions how the village life will be really uncomfortable for Babita. He mentions how farming is not an easy job to do, how tedious it is to stay in the sun all day long and manage crops. Jethalal is especially worried about Babita going through such a major change in her lifestyle and not being able to cope with the village life, but Iyer has got answers to all his woes.

Jethalal is putting in all efforts to make Iyer drop the idea of moving to their village. Whereas Babita seems in agreement with Iyer and this makes Jethala all the more worried. The upcoming episodes will disclose whether Jethalal will actually be able to convince the couple to stay back or not?

