Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Dilip Joshi Reveals Why "aae Paagal Aurat" Got Banned

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most popular television serials. The comedy series airs on the channel SAB TV and has successfully managed to gain a huge fanbase for itself, over the years. Some of the dialogues from the series like “mein duniya hila dunga” or “chal chal ave, nonsense” are known by the fans, by heart. Another popular dialogue from the show, “aae paagal aurat” was enjoyed a lot by the audience, but it has recently disappeared from the show. Dilip Joshi, the lead actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, playing the character of Jethalaal has revealed the reason behind this dialogue not being used on the show anymore.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update Oct 28 2020: Jethalal Makes Fun Of Bhide

Dilip Joshi reveals why “aae paagal aurat” is not used anymore

According to reports from KoiMoi, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s lead actor Dilip Joshi revealed why “aae pagal aurat” is not used on the show anymore. He said that this dialogue (“aae pagal aurat”) was used by him while improvising on the sets of the show as a reaction to something that Disha Vakani’s character as Dayaben did wrong or said illogically. He said that it slipped out of his mouth, which was supposed to mean “crazy woman”.

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Celebrates 3000 Episodes On 'India’s Best Dancer'

The dialogue made everyone laugh and was being used on the show in good humour. But, after some time, there was a women’s liberation movement and other organisations who went up to the actor and asked him to never repeat this dialogue again. This is the reason why Dilip Joshi stopped using this dialogue, not only for Dayaben but anyone on the show.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Samay Shah Attacked By Goons; Video Goes Viral

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Taarak Mehta cast

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a Hindi language television sitcom, that is based on the weekly column called Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha. The show is one of India's longest-running television shows and is produced by Neela Tele Films. Taarak Mehta cast Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, and Shailesh Lodha as the lead characters.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Tanuj Mahashabde Would Like To Marry By 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.