'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update Oct 28 2020: Jethalal Makes Fun Of Bhide

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written episode Oct 28 starts as Jethalal asks Iyer if he remembers all the dance steps. Just as Bhide, Madhavi, and Sonu give an amazing performance on-stage, Popatlal tells Bhide that all of his tuition students will give him “likes”. On that, Jethalal tells everyone that he will gift Rs 100 for even one like. Jethalal jokingly even says that Bhide is capable of calling his students and telling them that even if they liked his dance, then they should still not like his video. Read Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written episode further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' written episode

Dr Hati and Komal play garba and give a great dance performance. Just as Goli tells them that they put fire on the stage, Sodhi gets worried and starts shouting “fire fire fire on-stage”. Taarak Mehta makes Sodhi understand that what Goli said was just a phrase and there is no real fire. Jethalal asks Iyer if he is completely prepared and also asks him to let everyone dance as they will go in the end. Next comes Taarak Mehta and Anjali’s dance performance. After their Garba performance, everyone compliments them. Just as Babita says “beautiful”, Sodhi says that even Taarak Mehta is there and that is why they should say “handsome” too. Taarak Mehta again tries to explain Sodhi, but Sodhi stops him and says that every time he tries to correct him but he doesn’t understand Sodhi’s jokes.

Sodhi and Roshan give the next dance performance. After their dance performance, the music stops but Sodhi is still dancing with full enthusiasm. Bagha says that their performance was an amazing combination of Bhangra and Garba. After the Tappu-Sena gives a mind-blowing performance, Jethalal once again asks Iyer if he remembers all the dance steps. In the next episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Popatlal and Babita complete their turn of giving a dance performance. Just as Jethalal and Iyer start with their Garba, Jethalal forgets his steps. Stay tuned to know about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah latest episode.

About 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and its cast

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a Hindi language television sitcom, that is based on the weekly column called Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha. The show is one of India's longest-running television shows and is produced by Neela Tele Films. Taarak Mehta cast includes Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, and Shailesh Lodha as the lead characters.

