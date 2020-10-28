Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah's Babita Impressed With Terence's Command Over Hindi-Urdu

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Babita aka Munmun Dutta recently paid a visit to the sets of India's Best Dancer. The actor had a gala time with the judges of the dance reality show Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora, and Geeta Kapur. Munmun shared a few pictures of herself with the trio which shows her happiness on being with them.

However, TMKOC's Babita was mind-blown by Terence's command over the Hindi and Urdu language, which is evident from her post. Take a look at her post below:

Munmun Dutta's Instagram pictures

Sharing a few pictures from the sets, Munmun Dutta penned a heartfelt note for the judges. With the post, she expressed how she enjoyed her time watching some fascinating performances on stage. The actor wrote, "Last night our team went on the set of India’s Best Dancer ?? ??... And woaah .. It was INCREDIBLE !! The stage was on fire? with fascinating performances and I haven’t had this much fun in a long time,". Take a look at the pictures below:

Moreover, the actor couldn't stop gushing about Terence Lewis and wrote, "Sir is not only a brilliant dancer-choreographer par excellence with an incredible sense of fashion but to our surprise is also someone who has brilliant command over HINDI ? and Urdu too."

She also called herself a forever fan of Malaika Arora and wrote, "The very striking and stunning @malaikaaroraofficial mam whom I have been a fan of forever ❤️ Our 90’s icon and looks beautiful as ever !! And extremely sweet too." Moreover, for Geeta Maa, she wrote, "@geeta_kapurofficial Geeta maa is such a SWEETHEART ? . Down to earth , loving and adorable to the core. No wonder she is referred as Maa !". Lastly, she concluded her post with an emotional note which reads, "I have grown up seeing their work and it was a blessing for me to have shared the stage with them ❤️."

In the images shared, Munmun can be seen wearing a one-shoulder dress in an orange and yellow outfit. Terence, on the other hand, is seen donning a neon green shirt, which he paired with a purple coloured suit. Malaika is seen wearing a grey coloured outfit, while Geeta Maa looked radiant in a black and red dress.

