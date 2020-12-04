'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Writer Abhishek Makwana Dies By Suicide

One of the writers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Abhishek Makwana, has died by suicide last week on November 27. The writer had left a suicide note in which he mentioned financial troubles to be the cause. The kin of the writer believes that he was a victim of cyber fraud and blackmail that caused him to take such a huge step. Read on to know the details.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' writer Abhishek Makwana no more

According to reports, Abhishek was found hanging in his flat in Kandivali. Abhishek Makwana's death was registered as an accidental by the Charkop police. Reports further state that Abhishek's brother Jenis has revealed that the writer has left a suicide note behind which had mentioned that the write was facing financial troubles over the past few months. The report also stated that Jenis was in Ahmedabad when the incident occurred.

Jenis revealed that only after Abhishek took this massive step, he got to know about the financial trap. This was because he started getting calls demanding money from various loan sharks. After Jenis informed the callers of the situation, they got even more abusive. According to the report, Jenis stated that after his brother passed away, he checked his mails. He used to get multiple phone calls from different numbers demanding him to pay back the money what he owed. He also revealed that the numbers were registered in Bangladesh, Myanmar and various States of India.

Later, Jenis went on to explain the loan trap that TMKOC's Abhishek was stuck in. He revealed that his brother first took a small loan from one of the easy loan apps. He stated that these apps charge a very high-interest rate. Later, he noticed that they kept sending small amounts to Abhishek without him applying for it. Talking about the interest rate, Jenis revealed that they are as high as 30 per cent. He also added that the texts on Abhishek's phone showed he was being blackmailed.

