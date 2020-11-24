'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Written Update Nov 23: Popatlal Takes Up A New Job

The latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah brought some twists and turns in the life of Patraakar Popatlal. The episode would also see more characters being affected by the COVID19 pandemic. Popatlal, in spite of all of that, would continue to explore his options. Here is an update on the same:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah written update for November 23

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah November 23 episode sees the former Patrakaar Popatlal struggling at his new job. The first scenes of the most recent TMKOC episode see the former reporter considering to work with Sodhi in his factory. Shyam Pathak’s Popatlal would go on to commit multiple mistakes before finally deciding on giving up and considering that he may actually be better off if he has a job that is more clerical in nature. This thought process would eventually take him to Taarak. That’s when Popatlal would learn something about Mehta Ji.

The encounter with Taarak Mehta

Popatlal would find out that Taarak is devouring on some scrumptious artefacts of fried food. A puzzled Popatlal asks Taarak if his better half, Anjali, knows anything about it at all. Taarak would go on to request Popatlal to stay mum regarding his gluttonous indulgements. Popatlal would ask him to feel grateful about the kind of a job, life, and the wife that he has since he himself is lacking two out of those three things. This is when Taarak would elaborate on one of the reasons behind his behaviour; He is not particularly fond of all the tasks that are being handed to him by his current boss.

At which point, Taarak’s boss makes an appearance on the screen. Unknowingly, Popatlal would go on to behave inappropriately with him. Upon learning his true identity, Popatlal was seen apologizing to him. He considered asking him about an opening, but by that time, the ship had sailed a little further ahead. Also, upon learning that Taarak himself is trying to find a job for his Boss’s nephew. That’s when Popatlal decides to approach his other lifeline; Jethalal.

The encounter with Jethalal

Further developments in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah November 23 Episode would teach the viewers would learn that COVID 19 theme is still pretty evident in the world of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as he would also end up meeting a dead-end with Jethalal. Jethalal would end up communicating to Popatlal that his contacts themselves have been affected due to the pandemic, implying that they wouldn’t be of much help at the moment.

New Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episodes air every night on SAB TV. So far, the network has aired over 3000 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episodes.

