Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta Collaborates With Zakir Khan; See Post

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Babita aka Munmun Dutta enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Munmun is one of the most popular television actresses. Munmun is very active on Instagram and recently, she teased her fans with her upcoming collaboration.

Munmun posted a picture with the comedian Zakir Khan. The picture of taken at Marine Drive, Mumbai. In the caption, she wrote that she recently shot something short and fun with Zakir. She also wrote that she would declare it out soon. Munmun could be seen in a glittery dress and paired her look with silver earrings and her hair tied up. Whereas, Zakir could be seen in a black t-shirt with a brown jacket and blue jeans. He added a wristwatch to his look. Fans and followers showered her post with several likes and comments and couldn’t wait to see what was coming up.

Have a look at Munmun's Instagram post -

Earlier to this, Munmun shared multiple pictures of a photoshoot on her Instagram. In her post, she can be seen in a black and beige coloured polka dot saree. She looked glamourous in the saree and added jhumkas and a ring to her look. She also added a bindi to her look. Her photos were clicked by Rishabh Kumar.

Munmun Dutta is best known for her portrayal of Babita Iyer in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has been playing this role for more than ten years now. Yesterday, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was announced to be the Most Searched In 2020. In The Gold Awards 2020, Munmun was the receiver of the Woman Of Substance Award. Munmun has also been actively involved in social causes.

Zakir Khan is one of the most successful Indian stand-up comedians. Zakir gained popularity by winning Comedy Central's India's Best Stand Up Comedian competition. He has also been a part of a news comedy show. His popular shows include Kaksha Gyarvi and Haq Se Single that are aired on Amazon Prime. The comedian enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

