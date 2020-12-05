'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Writer's Brother Mourns Death, Asks 'why Did You Do It?'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma writer Abhishek Makwana allegedly committed suicide a few days ago. As per reports, he blamed his 'financial troubles’ in his suicide note. His brother Jenis Makwana had mourned the death with an intense post addressed to him, asking why he ‘went away.’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma writer’s brother pens note

While reports of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma writer Abhishek Makwana’s death surfaced on Friday, the incident had reportedly taken place on November 27. The police had registered an accidental death report after his body was found at his residence in Mumbai’s Kandivali area.

Three days after the death, his brother Jenis Makwana expressed his thoughts, sharing that he was speechless on what to say. Calling him his ‘writer’, he wrote that Abhishek ‘went away’ and ‘left him alone’

Writing ‘U cheated me...u ditched me’, (sic) Jenis asked, ‘Why did u do this??’, why he left them alone, and who will now hug him and call him ‘Big B'.

“My blessings will always be with you. I pray to God, that he gives your soul peace. I will never leave you, My child,” he penned his thoughts

Conveying his love, he wrote, ‘Sorry if I may ever hurt you!', hoping to meet again.

Abhishek Makwana passes away

As per report on a news portal, Abhishek Makwana’s family claimed that he had been a victim of cyber fraud They alleged he was cheated in a cyber crime, and had been harassed by creditors to repay the money back. He was 37.

His brother Jenis Makwana was quoted as saying that even he started receiving calls from the loan sharks. He also alleged that they were blackmailing his brother by threatening to reveal his personal information.

Jenis claimed that the numbers were registered in places like Bangladesh, Myanmar and others. Abhishek had reportedly signed up for 'easy loan' apps, that charged high interest rates and his brother claimed they sent some money, even without him applying for it.

The police confirmed that they had received a suicide note, where he shared that he took the step due to financial troubles, and apologised to his family for it. The cops also shared that they were investigating the financial fraud allegations.

