'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Sonalika Joshi Celebrates 19th Wedding Anniversary

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sonalika Joshi recently took to Instagram to celebrate her 19th wedding anniversary with husband Sameer. She posted a throwback picture from her wedding to mark the occasion while speaking about the huge role he plays in her life. Through the caption for the post, she speaks about marriages and their sanctity. Sonalika Joshi also put up a thank you note for close friend and co-star Ambika Ranjankar, who celebrated the day alongside her with delicious cakes and goodies.

Sonalika celebrates her wedding anniversary

Television actor Sonalika Joshi recently took to social media to speak about her marriage of 19 years as she celebrates her marriage anniversary. In the major throwback picture posted, she can be seen following a bunch of rituals as she is getting married to Sameer.

Sonalika Joshi is seen dressed in a simple blue saree which has a bright yellow border. She is spotted wearing a small gold necklace, along with a mundavalya. Her hair has been tied back neatly. Sameer, on the other hand, is dressed in a cream coloured sherwani along with a red tilak on his forehead.

In the comments section of the post, Sonalika Joshi has spoken about being in the marriage for more than 19 years. She has mentioned that he is the source of her smile and they have finished another year of togetherness and happiness. She has also spoken about the sacrament of marriage and how it brings a bond that lasts for an eternity. Have a look at the post on Sonalika Joshi’s Instagram here.

Sonalika Joshi also put up another post to thank her co-star Ambika Ranjankar, who sent her special anniversary cakes to celebrate the special day. She posted a picture of the heart-shaped cake, brownie, and muffins she received as a surprise from her close friend. In the caption for the post, she has thanked the actor for her kind gesture while speaking about how delicious the delicacies are. She has also called the stuff ‘smackalicious’ and has specified that it is Ambika’s favourite word. Have a look at the post with all details here.

Image Courtesy: Sonalika Joshi Instagram

