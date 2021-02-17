Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Update Feb16: Sodhi Reaches Bhogilal’s Office

In the last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as the Gokuldham members plan to meet Bhogilal, Jethalal suggests Sodhi call some of his friends and dress them as bodyguards. Sodhi then calls his friends and explains the plan and asks them to meet him at his garage. Jethalal then explains the plan and tells Sodhi that he will have to ask the receptionist that he wants to book Bhogilal’s hotel and would like to meet him and as soon as he meets him, he will tell him to clear Jethalal’s bill. Read further ahead for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Update February 16 and see how they execute their plan against Bhogilal.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Update February 16

Bagha hands over the money bag to Sodhi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Feb 16 episode begins with Bhide and Sodhi arriving with three of his friends dressed as his bodyguards while Jethalal and Bagha wait for them at the side of the road. Jethalal then praises Sodhi’s friends as to how dangerous they look as bodyguards while Bagha says that Bhogilal’s bodyguards will surely get scared by them. Jethalal then assures whether Sodhi’s friends were aware of their plan to which Sodhi says that he had explained everything to them. Bagha then gives a briefcase filled with money to Sodhi and tells him that if he does not take it with him, Bhogilal might not let him enter his office. Bagha later reveals that the bag had fake notes and only a little amount was real.

Jethalal and Bagha explain the plan to Sodhi

They all then discuss the plan further and decide on a code word that Sodhi will tell Jethalal when their plan goes ahead. After all the discussion, Sodhi, Bhide and the three bodyguards leave for Bhogilal’s office while Jethalal asks them not to reveal this plan to anyone. Jethalal then tells Bagha that they should also leave for the office and be prepared so that as soon as Sodhi warns them, they can enter Bhogilal’s office.

Sodhi and Bhide reach Bhogilal’s office

As Sodhi and Bhide reach his office, he introduces himself as the wealthy Canadian businessman Jaspal Singh Bagga and tells the receptionist that he wants to meet Bhogilal and book his hotel for his wedding. The receptionist then says that he does not need to meet Bhogilal for this and can discuss this with their manager to which Sodhi gets worried.

