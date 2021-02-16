'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Priya Ahuja Meets Kush Shah 'after Ages', Posts Pic

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja Rajda recently reunited with Kush Shah, who plays Goli in the show. On February 15, Priya took to Instagram to share a picture with Kush. Both looked happy to see each other and it seemed like they share a close bond. Priya also mentioned that they met after a long time.

Priya Ahuja's Instagram post -

In her post, Priya Ahuja can be seen planting an affectionate kiss on Kush's cheek while he flashed a sweet smile towards the camera. Priya can be seen in a beige saree with a red blouse. She opted for beautiful golden earrings. On the other hand, Kush white kurta and completed his look with a black wristwatch. Priya captioned her post by writing, "After ages". Fans and followers were left in awe and commented on her post in large numbers.

Priya Ahuja and Kush Shah's photos -

Kush shares a family relation with Priya and her husband, Malav. They often upload pictures of each other on social media. Earlier to this, Kush was seen at Priya’s baby shower. He posed with Priya, Malav, their pet dogs and also Nidhi Bhanushali (former Sonu in the show). Priya captioned her post saying, “We may not have it all together but together we have it all.”

Kush and Nidhi were also seen in a picture shared by Malav. They were seen flashing all smiles with Priya’s family. In his caption, Malav wrote that they were one big happy family. He further joked addressing Kush. He said, “u dont seem very happy...cake diya toh tha.”

In other pictures, they can be seen celebrating Kush’s birthday together. He can be seen happily cutting the cake and celebrating with them. Malav captioned his post with good wishes for Kush. Take a look at their pictures below.

More about Priya and Kush -

Kush Shah is famous for playing the role of Goli in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He started as a child actor and is still associated with the show. Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he has also worked in many short films. On the other hand, Priya played a cameo role in the show.

