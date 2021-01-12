'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Dilip Joshi Shares A Pic With Old And New Tappu

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest aired shows on Indian television. Lead actor Dilip Joshi shared a picture with his on-screen son Tappu played by two different actors. Take a look at the hilarious post made by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor.

Dilip Joshi shares throwback pictures with old and new Tappu

The Taarak Mehta cast has seen a lot of replacements over the years. From Tappu to Sonu, a lot of characters are being played by different cast members today. Actor Dilip Joshi took to his Instagram to share a hilarious post with actors Bhavya Gandhi and Raj Anadkat. The two actors played the role of Tipendra aka Tappu in the show. Dilip wrote that what goes around comes around. In the first picture, young Tappu played by Bhavya is shorter than him and Dilip looks at him with anger. While in the second picture, Raj is taller and is looking furiously at his on-screen father. Dilip Joshi also mentioned how time flies and his on-screen character Jhetalal has to face Karma.

Fans of the show have taken to his comment section to react on the photo. They have mentioned some popular dialogues from the show. A fan wrote, "Sone Jaa Sone" referring to Jhetalal's father Champaklal. Another wrote that old is gold talking about the first picture. A fan wrote that his day does not get completed unless he watches the show. Take a look at some of the comments here:

A sneak peek into Dilip Joshi's Instagram

Dilip Joshi is often seen sharing pictures from his acting career. He shared a picture with actors like Rakesh Bedi and Deven Bhojani referring to how the year 2020 looked like. The picture is from one of their old shows on SAB TV wherein all of them are being taken away by a ghost. He later wrote, "Corona ke khilaaf ‘Hum Sab Ek Hai" Take a look at the post here:

He also shared a picture flaunting his Jalebi Fafda meal. Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal in the show loves having jalebi fafda just like his character. He wrote, "The joy of eating Jalebi-Fafda after nine days of fasting is unparalleled!"

