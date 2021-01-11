Did Popatlal Get Married In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'? Who Is Popatlal's Wife?

In the recent episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on January 7, 2021, the Bhides discovered that Popatlal was married. This news soon went around the whole society and now everyone is eager to find out who it is that Popatlal got married to and when? Read on to know more details:

Did Popatlal get married? Who is Popatlal's Wife?

In the January 7, 2021 episode of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma, as everyone ringed in the New Year, Bhide saw a girl standing in Popatlal’s balcony. He shares this news with Madhavi and Sonu, who don’t believe him and think that he is playing a prank on him in return. However, the three go to the balcony and Madhavi and Sonu see a girl standing in his balcony too, dressed just like a South Indian bride.

In the next episode, on January 8, 2021, the news spread around the Gokuldham Society. Sodhi was visiting the Bhides when he asked them why they were so dull and found out in turn that his ‘Popu’ had got married and the Bhide family was surprised at how Popatlal chose to not inform anyone about his wedding, however, Sodhi thinks that they are trying to joke with him. Further, when his wife Roshan comes to the Bhide residence looking for Sodhi and hears the same even she thinks that the Bhide’s are kidding but when Sonu shows them a picture of the girl on her phone, they believe them but are surprised themselves about not being invited.

Next, the episode sees Sodhi getting upset and rather enraged at the fact that his beloved friend did not invite anybody from the society on his big day and kept the news from them. A lot of people and the Tapu Sena are trying to control him from going to Popatlal’s place and picking up a fight with him, in this process, they go to Dr Hansraj Hathi’s residence as well as the Mehta residence, which leads to almost everyone finding out. However, at the end of the episode, they decide to not confront Popatlal until he shares the news with everyone himself.

