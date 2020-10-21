'Taarak Mehta' Star Sunayana Fozdar Says 'Cannot Become Neha Mehta'; Reacts To Comparison

TV actor Sunayana Fozdar, who recently stepped into the shoes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's prominent character, opened up about the negative feedback. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunayana also spoke about being compared to actor Neha Mehta, who portrayed Anjali Mehta for 12 years. In a brief explanation, the actor asserted that she can not become Neha but will entertain the audience as Sunayana.

Sunayana on comparison with Neha

Interestingly, elaborating on the same, the 34-year-old actor said that everyone deserves a chance. She further added that she knew she will be compared because TMKOC is a popular show and people have really appreciated the character. While stating different kinds of comparison, Fozdar shared that she is not on the show to replace anyone and wants to make her own space. Sunayana also appreciated the negative feedback and stated that it helps her work on the character. During her interview, she also told that she believes it is the audience’s right to give an artist good or bad feedback as whatever fame an artist gets is because of the audience. To conclude her thought, Sunayana said that she wants the audience to give her a chance and love.

On the other hand, a couple of months back, Sunayana Fozdar joined the star cast of the popular SAB TV sitcom. Meanwhile, there were previous reports of Neha wanting to make a comeback to the show. However, Taarak Mehta’s producer Asit Kumar Modi turned down the request as Sunayana was already shooting with them by then.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Neha had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah over some production issues. The report stated that Neha had communicated and raised some issues with the production around February this year. But, her grievances were turned down.

Hence, post lockdown, with no solution in place, she decided to opt-out of the show. The audience and fans of the series saw a major change in the star cast of the show in the episode shot post lockdown. Not only Neha but actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Sodhi, also took a break from the show and Balwinder Singh Suri joined the show to continue the former's character.

