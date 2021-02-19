'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Mandar Chandwadkar Shares Glimpses Of His Village

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar is popularly known for his role as Atmaran Tukaram Bhide. The actor is currently on a vacation and decided to go to his native place in Nashik. He shared a few videos talking about his holiday and his hometown. Take a look at Mandar Chandwadkar's photos and videos from Nashik.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mandar Chandwadkar in Nashik

Mandar shared a few videos showing the fields in his village Twimbakeshwar. He greeted his fans and followers and mentioned that he has taken a few days off to come to his village in Nashik. He added that he decided to visit his brother's field where he does his farming. Mandar wrote that even though it is the winter season, the views are beautiful. He said that there is a different feeling when you're connected to nature. He showed his brother's rice field in the end. Take a look at Mandar Chandwadkar's Instagram videos.

Mandar wrote that his village Trimbakeshwar is one of the holy places amongst the 12 Jyotirlingas. He added along with being a holy place it a beautiful place to visit. He walked through the field and mentioned that this life is completely different from the lifestyle in Mumbai. He said that he was feeling good as he walked through the field and saw the crops grow. In concluded the video saying Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. He also shared a picture of himself posing in front of a pond at the Trimbakeshwar temple. He wore a green kurta and a brown overcoat.

Reactions to Mandar Chandwadkar's Instagram post

A follower noticed a mistake in his caption and calling him 'Shikshak Mahoday' notified him. Mandar replied by saying that he uploaded it in a hurry and has corrected it. Other followers asked where his village is located. A follower wrote a few sentences in Punjabi and Mandar couldn't read it. He greeted 'Paaji' and asked him what he had written. Fans also mentioned that the view is beautiful. A fan quoted his character Bhide and wrote," Bhide apne Zamaane me jaate hue" Here are some comments on his post.

Image source: Mandar Chandwadkar's Instagram

Image source: Mandar Chandwadkar's Instagram

