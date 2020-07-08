Television Star Karan Patel Reveals Why He Was Not Cast In Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5'

In a recent interview with a media portal, television actor Karan Patel revealed why he was not a part of the supernatural television drama Naagin 5, produced by Ekta Kapoor. Actor Karan Patel is currently working on the Hindi television drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, produced by the famous director Ekta Kapoor. Patel is going to play the role of Mr Bajaj in the show.

In the interview, Patel said that although he was approached for Naagin 5, Ekta Kapoor wanted him to play the role of Mr.Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. The actor said that Ekta Kapoor did not want to “waste him here”. He also joked about playing both the roles and said that it would be strange if he would play Mr Bajaj in one show, and bite characters in the other. The actor said that Ekta Kapoor found this to be weird and hence did not cast him in Naagin 5.

ALSO READ: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Parth Samthaan Decides To Take Break From Social Media

Karan Patel’s Instagram:

The promo of the television drama series Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been released by the makers of the show. Actor Karan Patel also announced the show on his personal Instagram account. While Karan’s Instagram post revealed that he would be playing the role of Mr Bajaj on the show, it also revealed other details of the release.

Karan’s post featured the release date of the show i.e. 13th July 2020. This show will be telecasted at 8 pm and will air on the Hindi television channel, Star Plus. Karan Patel’s caption read, “Zindagi mein chahe kitni bhi kasautiyaan aaye, meri aur aapki mohobbatein kabhi kam nahi hongi ... #NayaSafar #NayaNaam #NayiPehchaan .... #RishabhBajaj #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 #KZK2 ....From 13th JULY only on @starplus”. Several fans showered their love on Karan’s Patel's Instagram post. Further, several also wished the actor luck for his upcoming show. You can check out the Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay': Karan Patel's First Look As Mr Bajaj Grabs Eyeballs, See Here

Television actor Hiten Tejwani also commented on the post. You can check out some of the comments here:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars actors like Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles. While Erica Fernandes will play the role of Prerna, Parth Samthaan will play the role of Anurag. The promo hints at a fresh journey in Anurag and Prerna's life. It also reveals that the little girl who crossed paths with Anurag and Prerna earlier will play a pivotal role in the show. You can check out the promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay here:

ALSO READ: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' New Promo: Will Sneha Unite Anurag & Prerna Again? Watch

ALSO READ: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Cast: After Karan Singh Grover, Another Actor Quits Ekta's Show

Promo Image Source: Karan Patel's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.