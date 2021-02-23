Tanvi Mundle: Here's Where You Have Seen The ‘Pahile Na Mi Tula' Actor Before

Zee Marathi channel is all set to air a new show titled Pahile Na Mi Tula. The serial's name is based on a famous Marathi song of the same name. The TV serial will showcase a love triangle between three characters. Pahile Ne Mi Tula cast includes Aashay Kulkarni, Shashank Ketkar and Tanvi Mundle in the lead roles. While Shashank and Aashay are established actors, Tanvi Mundle, who plays the female lead will be making her TV debut with this show. However, this is not the first time that Tanvi Mundle will be seen performing. Check out the times that Tanvi has ventured into acting before her TV debut with Pahile Na Me Tula.

ALSO READ| Mulshi Pattern's Ganya Engaged To Long Time Girlfriend & Marathi Actor Rucha Apte

Tanvi Mundle's serial Pahile Ne Mi Tula

Pahile Na Mi Tula is an upcoming Marathi language serial that will premiere on Zee Marathi on March 1, 2021, at 7 pm. Tanvi Mundle will be seen playing the role of Aashay Kulkarni’s girlfriend in the show, who is an employee of Ketkar’s character. The serial Pahile Na Mi Tula will air from Monday to Saturday. Before her TV debut, she has also featured in various plays and advertisements.

Tanvi Mundle's plays and ads

Tanvi Mundle has taken part in many plays and is an experienced theatre artist. She also holds a state-level gold medal for her performances in various dramas. She had shared a post on social media where she mentioned that her play had secured the first position across a competition between 15 plays. She has worked in several plays at Lalit Kala Kendra, Gurukul, which is located in Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune. Below is also a post where she shared her first ad for a hotel.

ALSO READ| TMKOC's Jethalal Speaks In Marathi, Brings Wave Of Laughter On Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra

Tanvi Mundle's film debut

Apart from making her TV debut, Tanvi Mundle will also be seen in an upcoming Marathi movie titled Colourphool. The film is set to release on July 2, 2021. The movie is directed by Prakash Kunte and is produced by Maansi and Munna Shukul.

ALSO READ| Maza Chakula Cast: Details About The Actors Who Were Part Of The Hit 1994 Marathi Film

Tanvi Mundle's costars Shashank Ketkar and Aashay Kulkarni have been a part of popular Marathi serials in the past. While Shashank Ketkar, rose to fame with Honar Sunn Me Hya Gharchi, he will be playing the role of a businessman in the upcoming serial. Aashay Kulkarni will be seen in the role of Shashank Ketkar's chauffeur. Aashay is popular for featuring in Maza Hoshil Na.

ALSO READ| Swabhiman Marathi Serial Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In This Drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.