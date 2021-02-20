Teejay Sidhu Pens Down Advice For Daughter Gia Vanessa Snow On Her 2 Month Birthday

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra welcomed their third child Gia Vanessa Snow on December 16, 2020. As the little one turned two months old, mother Teejay Sidhu penned down a love-filled note for her in an Instagram post. Teejay posted an adorable photo of Gia in which she was seen smiling delightfully. Sidhu wrote in the caption to wish her a happy 2-month birthday and added a piece of advice for her. She wrote in the caption that if there was one piece of advice she would like to give her, it would be to keep smiling no matter what. She added that life would get challenging sometimes and she will always be there to protect her but when things get tough, she should always remember to smile. She expressed she should remember that she was a beautiful, brave girl and she can get through anything and added a red heart emoticon to end the note. Check out the post on Teejay Sidhu's Instagram-

Karanvir Bohra and fans comments on the post

Karanvir Bohra commented on Teejay Sidhu's post, “We both saree there for you.. come what may", he added red hearts and then wrote, "happy birthday sweet angel snow”. Actor Sara Afreen Khan wrote “Oolllllieeeee” with red hearts and pleading emoticons to which Teejay replied "waiting to meet Sara Masi!!". As many followers adored the little one, Teejay Sidhu took some time to reply to some of the comments. One of them wrote “Woah 2 months already. You just had her the other day. How fast has that flown by. MashaAllah she’s very cute”, to which Teejay replied “I know!!” with a weary face emoticon. Check out the comments on Teejau Sidhu’s post-

Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post with his daughters

Earlier today, Karanvir Bohra also took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him with his daughters. In the picture, Karanvir was seen snuggling with his 2-month-old Gia, and his twins Bella and Vienna also posed for the picture with one of them hugging the little one. Karanvir wrote in the caption "Yeh meri 3 deviyan hai, aur yaha pe paryy ho rahi hai." Check out the post on Karanvir Bora's Instagram-

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra's story

Television actor Karanvir Bohra has been married to Teejay Sidhu for 14 years. According to Popxodaily, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu met through their mutual friend, model Anupama Chopra, and the couple clicked with each other instantly. Within a couple of years of their relationship, the couple got married at the Art of Living Ashram in Bangalore in 2006. The couple felt they had a spiritual connection and their mutual beliefs led to a better union. After 10 years into the marriage, they announced that they were expecting their first child in June 2016. The couple welcomed their twins Bella and Vienna on October 19, 2016.

