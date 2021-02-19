Teejay Sidhu pens strong note on comment on both boy & girl child making family 'complete'

One of the popular couples of TV, Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra recently welcomed another bundle of joy to their famIly, becoming parents again. After twins Bella and Vienna, the duo were blessed with a baby girl again, whom they have named as Gia Vanessa Snow. Amid the good news, Teejay Sidhu shared her displeasure about the perception of a both son and daughter making a family ‘complete.’

Teejay Sidhu on perception of male child making family complete

Teejay Sidhu expressed her thoughts in a belated post for Family Day. She wrote that someone she knew was blessed with a baby boy, a second child after a daughter before. She shared that she read a congratulatory message for that couple that read, ‘now, your family is complete!'

Teejay wrote that she was ‘little disappointed’ reading that. She asked if a family could be complete only when someone had a boy, and if it’d be 'incomplete' if it was a ‘another girl.’

In a strong message, she stated that having a child was a 'blessing' and that the gender, shouldn't determine its 'completeness.'

She stated that the congratulatory message might not have been intended to be 'offensive' in that way, but if one child of each gender was the point, it should have been 'expressed more clearly.'

The mother of three shared that as a younger generation, one needed to be more 'responsible' with their thoughts/ideas as she urged everyone to celebrate 'family.' She posted a stunning of the family of five along with her message.

Teejay-Karavir welcome third child

Teejay and Karanvir were blessed with their third child on December 20, 2020. Their twins had been born in 2016. It was on Valentine’s Day that they had shared the name of their child, Gia Vanessa Snow.

