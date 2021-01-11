Teejay Sidhu's Message For Her Baby Girl Before Leaving For Work Is Too Sweet To Miss

Actor-couple Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra recently welcomed their third daughter and were on cloud nine after her birth. Both of them took to their Instagram and posted several pictures with their newborn and stated how they felt on the arrival of their third child. Read on to know about new mother Teejay Sidhu's Instagram post for her baby as she leaves for work.

Also Read | Teejay Sidhu Shares Newborn's Glimpse, Says 'every Little Part Of Her Is Perfect'

Teejay Sidhu's Instagram post with her newborn

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra's baby girl has already featured on her parents' Instagram feed many times and each time, the new parents look happier with the latest addition to their cute family. Actor Teejay Sidhu recently took to Instagram and posted a picture, where she can be seen holding her baby girl close to her. Her caption read, "Us this morning.. :) Ok baby doll, today I have to work, I have a shoot. You will stay with family for a few hours. I hope that's okay? Not like you have a choice anyway! ðŸ˜Š And no, you can't come along because you're too little and it's very cold outside. You just be good and I will see you very soon!â¤ï¸ðŸ˜„" Teejay wore an olive green shirt, while the baby was seen in a cute little grey onesie. You can see Teejay's heartwarming post here.

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Sidhu Blessed With A Baby Girl, Celebs Send Love To The Couple

Teejay Sidhu has around 617k followers on Instagram and her latest post garnered close to 20k likes within a few hours of posting it. Her fans and followers took to the comments section and sent blessings and love to the newborn and her mother. While one comment read, "Awww must be hard for you ðŸ¤— I hope your day goes well and ends soon so you can come back to her asap ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜â¤ï¸", another follower wrote, "Mothers life and I feel absolutely connected to the way u r bringing up ur kids". A lot of the comments urged Teejay to show the baby's face as well. You can see some of the comments here.

Also Read | 'I Was Worried': Teejay Sidhu Shares Apprehensions About Her Daughter Accepting New Baby

Teejay Sidhu has shared a lot of glimpses of her baby girl in some of her Instagram posts. Ever since her birth, the actor posted a lot of happy family pictures on the social networking site with her twin daughters Bella and Vienna and husband Karanvir Bohra. She posted a Christmas picture with all of them while holding her newborn close to her. You can see some of the pictures of the couple here, with their three daughters.

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Shares A Cute Picture With Baby; Teejay Sidhu Drops A Hilarious Comment

Image Credits: Bombay Sunshine Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.