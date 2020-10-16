Karanvir Bohra Calls Out Spice Jet For 'poor Customer Service', Gets Schooled By Netizens

Karanvir Bohra got into a tiff with netizens over certain remarks he made in regards to Spice Jet and their services. The actor took to Twitter to accuse Spice Jet of charging him extra for mere 4 kilograms for his luggage. The actor was not pleased by this action done by the Spice Jet Staff and called them out on social media for their treatment.

The actor in his statement mentioned that he considers the act as poor customer service and that he should’ve been allowed a waiver since his luggage was just 4kgs above the allowed unit. He also posted a picture of the weight measurement and the employee who was present at the spot.

Very disappointed with @flyspicejet airline #dehradun ... For a mere 4kg excess on 2 bags your exec Deepak couldn't give a costumer a waiver on the Bags, the point is not about the money, This is just poor customer service. pic.twitter.com/Ip2E11v7EF — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) October 16, 2020

Karanvir Bohra reminded about the luggage rules by netizens

However, netizens did not let Spice Jet take the fall for the comments made by Karanvir Bohra. Thus, they reminded Karanvir Bohra about the rules of air travel and luggage allowances. They mentioned that the rules for celebrities or regular people are just the same. The airline company can charge for extra luggage if it exceeds the limit prescribed. Several comments came in pouring who opposed Karanvir Bohra’s stance on the matter.

SpiceJet special offer for Karanvir Bohra pic.twitter.com/OcVZe2kVN4 — Truth Behind (@truth_upfront) October 16, 2020

Karanvir Bohra in his tweet also spoke about an employee named Deepak who he claimed refused to give him a customer waiver. People resorted to hailing Deepak and congratulated him for doing his job well. They praised the employee for standing up for what he was expected to do on duty. They also praised the employee for not bending the rules for a celebrity and keeping it the same for everyone. Several comments later, Spice Jet responded to the statements made by Karanvir Bohra.

Keep it up #Deepak job well done 👏👏👏@flyspicejet — The hands that write (@PayalRohira1) October 16, 2020

Why should You be an exception @KVBohra....RULES are RULES for everyone...

Keep up the good work @flyspicejet ..👏👏👏 — The hands that write (@PayalRohira1) October 16, 2020

In that case, Deepak really did a good job 👏 — sakshi shetty (@Sakshi_Shetty_S) October 16, 2020

Good job SpiceJet, even 1kg is fine globally...rules are rules! — Abhiney Garg (@AbhineyG) October 16, 2020

Try flying with United they charge you $100 for every extra pound if you go over the set baggage limit. — Maryam (مریم) (@MaryamAzimi3) October 16, 2020

We all ask for waivers but to name and shame a guy for standing his ground and doing his job is a low blow bro — Junglefm (@avinmoorley) October 16, 2020

Great job @flyspicejet ....keep up the governance in Customer Service irrespective of what @KVBohra Feels. The tweet is a reflection of the person's mindset and not that of your committed employee Deepak! — Vijay Murthy (@VijayMurthyIND) October 16, 2020

Be it 1kg or 4kg, rules are rules for everyone. What if everyone on the plan puts an extra 4kg and everyone asks for a waiver!!! The guy in the counter is just doing his job. Asks about waiver and then says it's not about money. Strange!!! — kalpana sandadi (@kalpana_sandadi) October 16, 2020

The airline company greeted Karanvir Bohra and mentioned that the case of excess baggage rules is the same for everyone. Thus the charges will be levied as per the policy set up. The airline company then assured Karanvir Bohra that his feedback has been noted by them.

However, the people did not stop and gave Karanvir Bohra a piece of their mind and wrote how the rules cannot be changed for one person and thus apply the same to everyone travelling. The actor has since then not responded to any of the tweets posted.

Hi Mr.Bohra, we truly understand your concern. However, in case of excess baggage, charges shall be levied as per the policy which is applicable for all our customers. Rest assured, your feedback has been noted. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) October 16, 2020

